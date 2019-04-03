|
Clyde William Butler Sr., 93, went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019. He was a native of Nacogdoches, Texas and a resident of Raceland for over 58 years.
Clyde was a member of University Baptist Church in Thibodaux, and was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary (Dike) Butler; parents, Thomas Clyde Butler and Margie Davis Butler; sisters, Willie Mae Cook and Dorothy Blasingame; and brother, Douglas Butler.
He is survived by two children, Clyde (Butch) Butler Jr. and wife, Barbara; and Karen Adams and husband, Keith; and four grandchildren, Erin Butler, Kasey (Butler) Keller, Matthew Adams, and Madeline Adams.
Clyde enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in World War II as a navigator on the B-17 in the 379th bomb group stationed in Kimbolton, England. During his enlistment, he flew 21 combat missions across Europe and a humanitarian mission to Barth, Germany to evacuate prisoners of war. He returned home in May 1946, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He served in the reserves for several years and ultimately ended his service with the rank of Major. Clyde received the Veteran's Honor Medal from Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2009.
Clyde worked for Humble Oil/Exxon for 35 years. He was a 32 degree Mason and a member of the American Legion. Services will take place on Saturday, April 6, at University Baptist Church, 904 Menard St in Thibodaux. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Clyde's name to the University Baptist Church building fund or the .
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019