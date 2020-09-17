1/
Clydeen Whatley Miller
Jefferson, TX - Clydeen Whatley Miller, 89, a native of Jefferson, Texas and a resident of Houma, passed away on September 4, 2020.
Private services were held.
She is survived by her children, Carla Kotyra and husband Joe, Charles "Bubba" Miller and Carl Miller, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rayburn Miller; parents, Clyde and Lois Livingston Whatley, daughter, Raydeen Moore, son, Carl Rayburn Jr.; sisters, Margaret Whatley and Lozelle Buchannan; grandchildren Joseph Kotyra Jr. and Carl Ray Miller Jr.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at South Louisiana Nursing and Rehab and St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
