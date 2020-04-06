|
Clyston Allen Saucier, born in Cottonport, Avoyelles Parish, La., on September 19, 1927, died on April 2, 2020. A resident of Larose, Clyston is survived by his daughter, Dr. Claudia Anne Saucier. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Anne Lorio Saucier, and his son, Richard Allen Saucier. His parents were Louis Edmond Saucier Sr. and Sidonie Moncla Saucier. His siblings were L.E. Saucier Jr., Yvonne S. Ordoyne, Dr. Walter J. Saucier, Rhea S. White, and Anna Mae S. Ducote. Clyston, "Uncle Bud," had 22 nieces and nephews. He was godfather to Walter J. Saucier, Jr., Louise Ordoyne Adams, Beverly Saucier Ducote, David White and Ellen Eakin.
Clyston graduated from Cottonport High School in 1944. He received his B.S. degree from University of Louisiana, Lafayette in 1947. He received his Master of Education degree from Louisiana State University in 1952 in Administration and Supervision. He completed post graduate work at LSU, Nicholls State University, and the University of Colorado.
After 32 years of service to the Lafourche Parish School Board, Clyston retired in 1979. He was a classroom teacher from 1947 to 1959 until he was appointed principal of Larose Elementary School in 1959 where he served for 20 years.
After retirement he and his wife Anne worked as motorcoach tour escorts for 12 years when they toured extensively in the U.S. and Canada.
Clyston was a member of the Our Lady of the Rosary Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus Council 8898, the Louisiana Retired Teacher's Association and the Lafourche Parish Retired Teacher's Association.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020