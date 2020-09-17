1/1
Cody Lynn Smith
Cody Lynn Smith
Terrebonne Parish - Cody Lynn Smith, 54, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:49 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 12:00 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma.
He is survived by his children; Cody Bingham, Z'Cody Smith, Courtney Bingham and Kendia Thomas; four grandchildren; parents, Cynthia Lavine (Yourick, Jr.) ; brothers, Chad Smith (Jerne), Yourick Lavine, III (Sharrie) and Troy Bradley and Gregory Swan; sisters, Angela Lavigne, Anita, Rhonda and Jackie Swan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Swan; paternal grandparents, Theo and Julia Swan; maternal grandparents, Robert and Cecelia Walls Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
