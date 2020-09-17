Cody Lynn Smith

Terrebonne Parish - Cody Lynn Smith, 54, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:49 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:00 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma.

He is survived by his children; Cody Bingham, Z'Cody Smith, Courtney Bingham and Kendia Thomas; four grandchildren; parents, Cynthia Lavine (Yourick, Jr.) ; brothers, Chad Smith (Jerne), Yourick Lavine, III (Sharrie) and Troy Bradley and Gregory Swan; sisters, Angela Lavigne, Anita, Rhonda and Jackie Swan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Swan; paternal grandparents, Theo and Julia Swan; maternal grandparents, Robert and Cecelia Walls Smith.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



