Cody M. Parks

Cody M. Parks Obituary
Cody M. Parks, 33, a native of Raceland and a resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Parks; sons, Jayden and Jase Parks; mother, Mitzi Parks; sister, Mandi Molliere (Buda); grandmother, Mary Jane Parks; and godchild, Kylee Owens.

He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Parks; and grandparents, James "Jimmy" Parks and Horace and Ruby Bishop.

Cody enjoyed fishing.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
