Cody M. Parks, 33, a native of Raceland and a resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Parks; sons, Jayden and Jase Parks; mother, Mitzi Parks; sister, Mandi Molliere (Buda); grandmother, Mary Jane Parks; and godchild, Kylee Owens.
He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Parks; and grandparents, James "Jimmy" Parks and Horace and Ruby Bishop.
Cody enjoyed fishing.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020