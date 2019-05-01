Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Resources
More Obituaries for Cody Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cody Michael Hebert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cody Michael Hebert Obituary
Cody Michael Hebert, 39, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Cody is survived by his parents, Phillip and Fay Thomassie Hebert; twin brother, Brody Hebert (companion, Candy); grandparents, Walton and Eveline O. Thomassie; niece, Sophie Hebert; godfather "Paran" and uncle, Al Thomassie (companion, Audrey); uncles, Troy Thomassie, John Hebert (Lisa), and Gerald Hebert (Patty); and aunt, Dolores Bouzigard.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Audrey Hebert; and cousin, Dustin Thomassie.

Cody enjoyed fishing and watching the Saints.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now