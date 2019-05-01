|
Cody Michael Hebert, 39, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Cody is survived by his parents, Phillip and Fay Thomassie Hebert; twin brother, Brody Hebert (companion, Candy); grandparents, Walton and Eveline O. Thomassie; niece, Sophie Hebert; godfather "Paran" and uncle, Al Thomassie (companion, Audrey); uncles, Troy Thomassie, John Hebert (Lisa), and Gerald Hebert (Patty); and aunt, Dolores Bouzigard.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Audrey Hebert; and cousin, Dustin Thomassie.
Cody enjoyed fishing and watching the Saints.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2019