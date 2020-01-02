Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Thibodaux, LA
Colette Chiasson Legendre

Colette Chiasson Legendre Obituary
Colette Chiasson Legendre, 71, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Ray "Brother" E. Legendre Jr. and wife Bethany; daughters, Michele Navarre and husband Mark, and Janell "Bz" Sullivan and husband Duke; sisters, Lois C. Ledet, Helen C. Rogers; half-sister, Crystal C. Faucheux; stepsister, Julie Ordoyne; grandchildren, Meagan, Drake, Brook, Tyler, Nevaeh, Emma, Chloe, Reid, Ray III, Eva; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ava.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray "Butch" E. Legendre Sr.; daughter, Gaynell Legendre; and parents, J.V. Chiasson and Gertrude Caillouet Chiasson.

Arrangements by Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
