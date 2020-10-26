Connie Ann Lovell Matthews

Humble, TX - Connie Ann Lovell Matthews passed away unexpectedly Wednesday October 21, 2020 at her home in Humble, TX.

Connie was born in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4th, 1960. Connie grew up south of Houma, LA on Grand Caillou and DuLarge Bayous. Connie always enjoyed the natural surroundings of the bayou. She especially enjoyed being on the water. She worked with her family from a young age as a deck hand on a shrimp boat.

She met & married her husband Chuck and they moved to Humble TX to raise her son Lloyd. To their surprise they were blessed with a set of twins, Paul & Connor. Connie was an active mother involved in the boy's school interests and served as a team mother for their sports & scouting.

Connie started working as a bus driver for Humble Independent School District in 1988. She began as a route driver, later became a trip driver and later trained the transportation staff until she retired in 2005.

Connie had a huge heart full of love and loyalty for her family and friends. The family enjoyed "Miss" Connie's authentic Cajun cooking. Connie was wonderfully insightful and a guiding light and anchor for her family.

Connie is preceded in death by her father, Paul Himel Lovell and brothers Kemple Paul Lovell and Kevin Jerome Lovell.

Connie is survived by her husband of 34 years, "Chuck" Charles Bedford Matthews, her three sons, Lloyd Matthew DeHart, Paul Julius Matthews and Connor Bedford Matthews. Her mother Augusta Trosclair Lovell. Siblings Ina Claire Lovell Fitch and Keith James Lovell & wife Jennifer Walton Lovell. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews from Florida, Tennessee & Louisiana.

A Memorial service will be held at Du Large House of Praise, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12 noon, 2733 Bayou DuLarge Road, Theriot, LA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to DuLarge House of Praise.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store