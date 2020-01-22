Home

Connie F. St. Pierre

Connie F. St. Pierre Obituary
Connie F. St. Pierre, 58, a native and resident of Raceland passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.

Connie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Edward J. St. Pierre Jr.; children, Jeremy St. Pierre and Amanda St. Pierre; granddaughter, Presley St. Pierre; brothers, Allen Foret Jr., Rickey (Gina) Foret, Ronnie Foret and Tommy (Lisa) Foret; sisters, Donna Mae Foret and Mona (Mike) Allemand.

Connie loved to cook, being in her yard and spoiling Presley.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Jan. 22, 2020
