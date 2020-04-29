|
|
Connie Guillot, 49, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Magnolia School Group Home in Jefferson, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
A graveside service in her honor will be held at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Boudreaux Guillot, and father, Albert (Coo-nee) Guillot.
Connie loved music and dancing. She attended the Acadia Developmental Center at Nicholls State in her elementary years and then Magnolia School in Jefferson.
Special thanks for the staff at Magnolia School for the over 30 years of great care and love.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020