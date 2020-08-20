1/1
Connie Mary Duet
Connie Mary Duet, 56, a native and resident of Cut Off, gained her wings after waging a five-year battle with cancer, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church starting at 11 a.m.

Connie is survived by her children, Thomas Brady Jr. (Bree), Bailey Angelle Brady and Elli Angelle Brady; grandchildren, Rosie and Cullen Brady; mother, Loretta P. Duet; sisters, Susan Duet, Gloria Bruce, Charlene Terrebonne (Lee Leger Jr.), Renetta DeRosia (Daniel); brother-in-law, Bubba Rebstock; nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and Clara Belle Brady.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eroy J. Duet; sister, Cathy D. Rebstock; brother-in-law, Gary "Moose" Bruce Sr., John Brady Jr.; nephew, Jack Brady; grandparents, Wiltz "Gray" and Liza Picou; Leon and Felicia Duet.

She loved traveling, cooking, the outdoors, fishing, playing cards, yahtzee and spending time with family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home Galliano is handling the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Falgout Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
