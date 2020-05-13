|
Connie Matherne Babin, 55, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, passed away on May 11, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters, Shantel Babin and Donna Babin; mother, Margie Plaisance; brothers, Blake Matherne, Kerry Matherne, Lonnie Matherne, Stanley "S.J." Matherne, and Dyson Matherne; sisters, Tammy Pitre, Lindsay Matherne, and Brandi Foster; stepchildren, Nicole Cavaricci, Cassie Babin, and Ronnie Babin; grandchildren, Kaylee Babin, Juliano Cavaricci, Isabella Cavaricci, Jayden Marks, Wesley Babin, Austin Babin, Blaze Babin, Cylus Dominique, and Kashten Babin; and great-grandchildren, Jude Young and Jordan Young.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Matherne.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 13 to May 14, 2020