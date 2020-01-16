Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Terrebonne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie (Riche) Terrebonne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie (Riche) Terrebonne Obituary
Connie Riche Terrebonne, 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her son, Terry G. Terrebonne and wife Bernadette; two daughters, Debbie Foret and husband Jamie, Patty Terrebonne; two sisters, Henry Jane Delatte, Brenda Picou; three granddaughters, Brooke Terrebonne, Hannah Terrebonne, and Kayla Witherell and husband Brad; grandson, Derek Foret; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Witherell.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Elmira Breaux Riche; sisters, Marion Thibodaux and Goldie Weimer; and brother, Nathan Riche.

She enjoyed time with family and friends and will be missed by all that loved her.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -