Connie Riche Terrebonne, 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her son, Terry G. Terrebonne and wife Bernadette; two daughters, Debbie Foret and husband Jamie, Patty Terrebonne; two sisters, Henry Jane Delatte, Brenda Picou; three granddaughters, Brooke Terrebonne, Hannah Terrebonne, and Kayla Witherell and husband Brad; grandson, Derek Foret; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Witherell.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Elmira Breaux Riche; sisters, Marion Thibodaux and Goldie Weimer; and brother, Nathan Riche.
She enjoyed time with family and friends and will be missed by all that loved her.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
