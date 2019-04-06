Home

Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
57805 Main St.
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
57805 Main St.
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Connor Brown Obituary
Connor Joseph Brown, beloved son and baby brother, passed away peacefully with his family on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4 months old. He was a resident and native of Houma, La.

Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main St. in Plaquemine on Tuesday, April 9 from noon until Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine.

He is survived by his parents, Ron II and Melanie Brown; siblings, Carter and Caroline Brown; grandparents, Ronny and Lisa Brown, Ronald Hebert; great grandparents, Theresa Hebert, Jules and Aline Thibodeaux; uncle, Brennan Hebert; godparents, April Spillman and Aubin Hebert; and beloved dog, Layla.

Conner was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Colvin Joseph Hebert Sr., Richard and Betty Bolotte and William and Myra Brown. Pallbearers will be Carter Brown, Ronald Hebert and Aubin Hebert.

Our family will always cherish our short but valuable time spent with Our Little Heart Warrior. He was truly a child of God who taught us more about our love and faith. Connor will forever be our Angel Baby. Special thanks to the Ochsner Cardiology Group and CVICU Staff for their loving care and support.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
