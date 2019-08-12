|
|
Conrad John Kimble, age 85, a native of Plaucheville and former resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Conrad is survived by his sons, Michael Kimble and wife Linda, Gary Kimble and wife Rachel, David Kimble and wife Kristi and Mark Kimble and wife, Jane; grandchildren Michael Kimble Jr., Caroline Kimble, Mary Kimble Guillory and husband Thomas, Renee Kimble and husband Stefan Trienekins, Catherine Kimble, Gabrielle Kimble, Danielle Kimble, Megan Kimble Lasserre and husband Jordan and Amanda Humphrey; great-grandchild Eloise Lasserre and former caregiver Loretta Scott.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Faust Kimble; parents Mason Kimble and Bessie Marie Bordelon Kimble and sister Lucy Dubuc.
Conrad was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
He was a hard-working man who devoted his life to pharmacy and retired from K&B Drug Store as Pharmacy Manager. He briefly attended Seminary College and graduated at Northeastern State University with a degree in Pharmacy.
In his early years, he enjoyed jogging. He also was an avid reader and enjoyed telling stories. He also was fond of pork rinds, whiskey sours and the New Orleans Saints.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019