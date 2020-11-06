1/1
Rock Hill - Conrad Joseph Boudoin, 94, a native of Raceland, Louisiana, and resident of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Born on September 4, 1926, in Mathews, Louisiana, Conrad was married for 67 years to the late Claribel Champagne Boudoin, and was the son of the late Merille and Eve Matherne Baudoin. He is survived by his son, Conrad J. Boudoin, Jr. (Geradette), four daughters, Valerie Theriot, Suzanne Gaudin (Bernard "Ben"), Holly Johnson (Tracy), Andrea Phillips (David), eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one half brother, Teddy Baudoin.
In addition to his wife and parents, Conrad was preceded in death by his great grandson, Aidan Theriot; son-in-law, Leonard J. Theriot; step-mother, Elrena Foret Baudoin; sisters, Ella Mae Bernard, Emilie Chauvin, Emma Jean Zeringue, Noelle Melancon, Gertrude Sampey, Miriam Hartman; brother, Francis Baudoin; and half brothers, Melvyn Baudoin and Kearney Baudoin.
Conrad retired after a 40 year career with Louisiana Power and Light Company and was a veteran of the United States Army having served as a Staff Sergeant in World War 2. He was a longtime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3665 in Raceland, Louisiana. He was beloved and will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. The family would like to extend their special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Boudoin family.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
