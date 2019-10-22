Home

Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mathews Baptist Church
3966 Highway 311
Houma, LA
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mathews Baptist Church
3966 Highway 311
Houma, LA
Constance Tillman Obituary
Constance "Noonie" Tillman, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019. Visitation from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24, at St. Mathews Baptist Church, 3966 La. 311 in Houma. Burial in Crescent Farm Cemetery in Houma.

Constance is survived by her children, Calvin Jr and Irene Tillman; and grandchildren, Darren M, DaQuan C. and Calvin Tillman III; sisters, Carolyn B. Westbrook, Claudette Brown, Bessie (Lloyd) Williams, and Betty (Isaac) Scott; and brothers, Lloyd, Dwayne and Donald (Debra) Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Tillman Sr.; and parents, Clarence and Mildred Johnson Brown; brothers, Floyd and Claude Brown; maternal grandparents, Clara S. McGuire and Issac Johnson; and paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Beulah Brown.

Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
