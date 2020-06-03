Cordelia Talbot
Cordelia Talbot, 68, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, June 4, at Landry's Funeral Home Inc. in Labadieville, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Catholic Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Larry P.Talbot; daughter, Jennifer Amedee and husband Jamie; son, Jason Talbot and wife Jill; brother, Kellis Buckland Jr. and wife Grace; and four grandchildren, Whitney Amedee, Channing Amedee, Isaac Talbot, and Adam Talbot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kellis Buckland Sr. and Heloise Monson.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
