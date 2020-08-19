Corey James Rogers, 22, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.



Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home, in Cut Off, on Friday, Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.



Corey is survived by his wife, Destiny R. Rogers; daughter, Brielle Rogers; mother, Jaime Danos (David); brothers, Broddie, Jeremy Jr., Gavin and Gage Rogers; sisters, Jena Estay, and Taylor Rogers; grandparents, Jimmy Hunter (Mary Anne), Cathy Billiot, Peggy Richoux (Eddie), Jessie Estay (Lorry); sisters-in-law, Chloè Rodrigue and Alisha Guidry; brother-in-law, Brecken Rodrigue; father and mother-in-law, Brad and Jennifer Rodrigue along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jennifer T. Hunter.



Corey was a loving husband, father figure and hard worker. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved to be outdoors.



Samart-Mothe is entrusted with arrangements.



