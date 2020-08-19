1/1
Corey James Rogers
Corey James Rogers, 22, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home, in Cut Off, on Friday, Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.

Corey is survived by his wife, Destiny R. Rogers; daughter, Brielle Rogers; mother, Jaime Danos (David); brothers, Broddie, Jeremy Jr., Gavin and Gage Rogers; sisters, Jena Estay, and Taylor Rogers; grandparents, Jimmy Hunter (Mary Anne), Cathy Billiot, Peggy Richoux (Eddie), Jessie Estay (Lorry); sisters-in-law, Chloè Rodrigue and Alisha Guidry; brother-in-law, Brecken Rodrigue; father and mother-in-law, Brad and Jennifer Rodrigue along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jennifer T. Hunter.

Corey was a loving husband, father figure and hard worker. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved to be outdoors.

Samart-Mothe is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
