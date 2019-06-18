|
Corinne Lang departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence in Napoleonville. She was 71, a native of Napoleonville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to religious services at 1 p.m. on Thursday June 20 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Corinne is survived by her husband Isaac Lang, son Brian Keith Lang (Seleka), daughters Sharon Tillman (Johnny) and Michelle Gray (Bryan0, brothers J.C. (Dorothy), Junius (Katina) and Richard Thompson, sisters Mary Louise Murphy, Rose, Audrella, Beatrice Thompson and Cassandra Gray, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cinderella and Junius Thompson, and son Ivory Lee Lang.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 18 to June 19, 2019