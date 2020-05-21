|
|
Cortez Rahsaan Marcelin, 23, a resident of New Orleans, unexpectedly departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Mt. Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 9137 Edinburg St. in New Orleans. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his father, Carter Speed; brothers Kenneth, Donald, Kendell and Tevin Marcelin; sister Mikell Marcelin; fiancé, Raylin Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Troylynn Marcelin.
Lawanda Jasmin, Funeral Director of Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020