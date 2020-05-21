Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Rock Missionary Baptist Church
9137 Edinburg St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cortez Marcelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cortez Rahsaan Marcelin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cortez Rahsaan Marcelin Obituary
Cortez Rahsaan Marcelin, 23, a resident of New Orleans, unexpectedly departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Mt. Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 9137 Edinburg St. in New Orleans. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his father, Carter Speed; brothers Kenneth, Donald, Kendell and Tevin Marcelin; sister Mikell Marcelin; fiancé, Raylin Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Troylynn Marcelin.

Lawanda Jasmin, Funeral Director of Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cortez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -