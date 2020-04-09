|
Coty Joseph Harris, age 38, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Johnson Ridge, passed away on April 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 11, at Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St. in Houma. Due to government regulations, only a limited number of relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral services.
Coty is survived by his mother, Jacqueline (Lonigan Valentine) Harris; father, Gilbert (Brenda Green) Williams; his children, Corissa Harris, Coreahia Brown, Coryana Saltzman, Coty Jr. and Braydon Lebouf; sisters Shantell, Kristy, Kendrall, Brandy Johnson and Stacy and Tabitha Rounds, Sildaja Washington and Gilberthyka Mart; godsister Marion Harris; and brothers Bryan Rounds, Gilbert, Jr., Egytt Walker, Trey Kendall Johnson and Rosenie Mart.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Marion Harris, and paternal grandparents Willie and Viola Williams.
