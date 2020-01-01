|
Courtney Elizer Carter, 35, a native of Houma and a resident of Denham Springs, La., passed on Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday Jan. 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church; 263 Grand Calliou Road. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Mechanicville Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery; 2709 Senator St.
He is survived by his fiancé, Ivory Davis; sons, Courtney Elizer Carter Jr. and stepson, Joshua Griffin Jr.; daughter, Jashay Nixon; brothers, Patrick McGuin, Jr. and Maceo Carter Jr.; sisters, Keoka Carter and Stephanie Theriot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria Moten Carter and Maceo Carter Sr.; and brother, Elroy Clarence McGuin.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020