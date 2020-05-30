Craig Anthony Chiasson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Anthony Chiasson, 59, a native of Lockport and resident of Houma, passed away on May 27, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Desiree Hornback; brothers, Joseph Chiasson, Edward Lombas, David Lombas, James Chiasson, and Ray Paul Chiasson; sister, Jennifer Chiasson; and one grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Chiasson; parents, Annie and Tildon Chiasson; brother, Gary Chiasson; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Chiasson..

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved