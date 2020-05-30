Craig Anthony Chiasson, 59, a native of Lockport and resident of Houma, passed away on May 27, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, in Rogers Cemetery.



He is survived by his daughter, Desiree Hornback; brothers, Joseph Chiasson, Edward Lombas, David Lombas, James Chiasson, and Ray Paul Chiasson; sister, Jennifer Chiasson; and one grandchild.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Chiasson; parents, Annie and Tildon Chiasson; brother, Gary Chiasson; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Chiasson..



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store