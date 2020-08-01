1/1
Craig Anthony Clement
Craig Anthony Clement, 67, who passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, Gray, with burial to follow at St. Francis #2.

A native of Houma and a resident of Lydia, he was born on April 28, 1953 to the late Bobby and Gloria Dufrene Clements. He was a welder by trade, and enjoyed cooking, fishing, raw oysters and cold beer, and truly loved his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

Mr. Clement is survived by his children, Brett (wife Ericalynn) Clement of New Iberia; daughter, Kristy (husband Jason) Moore of Houma; and Cody Clement of New Haven, Kentucky; a brother, Kippy (wife Frankie) Clements of Houma; five grandchildren, Stefen (wife Amanda) Clement, Shelby Clement, Baran Moore, Hayes Moore, and Lylah Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Glenn Clements and Robin Chauvin.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
