Craig Anthony Landry, 56, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tammy Landry; daughter and son-in-law Shantel and Patrick Mokhtarnejad; son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Tiara Landry; son-in-law Wayne Robinson; grandchildren Tysman, Lexie and Noah; and brothers Larry and Keith Landry.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mandy Robinson, and parents Jerry and Marie Landry.
Craig had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed boating and fishing with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a hard worker who took pride in everything he did. He was always willing to lend a hand or give advice to guide you in almost anything. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019