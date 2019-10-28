|
|
Craig Dwayne Solet, 49, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with Mass to begin at 11 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Mary "Totoy" Parfait Solet; brothers, Addie "Popeye" J. Solet Jr. (Belinda), Joseph "Picou" R. Solet (Julie), Adam Terry Solet Sr. (Maria), and Donald Michael Solet (Karen); sister, Tracey Solet Stewart (Anthony); godparents, Marlene Parfait Verdin, Wilton Nore' "Pierre" Parfait, and Gwen Carbo Parfait; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Addie Julius Solet Sr.; maternal grandparents, Josephine "Fin" D. Parfait and Wilton Nore' "Ponpon" Parfait; and paternal grandparents, Joseph Ellis Solet and Lillian "ByAnn" Edna Verdin Solet.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019