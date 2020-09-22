1/1
Terrebonne Parish - Craig Lamond Johnson, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA. passed away peacefully at 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 12:00 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jones Funeral chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Sidney Diggs Johnson; daughter, Kelsey Breaux; brothers, Eric Johnson (Angela) and Darryl Johnson (Clara); sister, Juakeda Young (Lawrence); eight nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Johnson, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Celestine Johnson; maternal grandparents, Walter and Bernice Diggs.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
SEP
26
Funeral
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
