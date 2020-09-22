Craig Lamond Johnson

Terrebonne Parish - Craig Lamond Johnson, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA. passed away peacefully at 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12:00 p.m. until funeral time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jones Funeral chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Sidney Diggs Johnson; daughter, Kelsey Breaux; brothers, Eric Johnson (Angela) and Darryl Johnson (Clara); sister, Juakeda Young (Lawrence); eight nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Johnson, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Celestine Johnson; maternal grandparents, Walter and Bernice Diggs.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store