Craig "Tiny" Scott, age 60, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away June 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to funeral time 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette St. in Houma, with burial following in Southdown Cemetery
Craig is survived by his mother, Beatrice W. Scott; and his children, Pamela B. Scott, Craig Scott Jr., LA Quinto Conrad, Terrance Conrad, Destiny Ross, Destine Ross, and Meggie Ross; sisters, Cheryl (Elmer) Davis, and Deondra (Albert) Johnson; and brothers, Donald, Ricky and Wayne Scott.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Scott; sisters, Linda Torregona, and Janice Scott; and brother, Steven Scott.
Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019