Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Craig Scott Obituary
Craig "Tiny" Scott, age 60, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away June 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to funeral time 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at New Salem Baptist Church, 818 Lafayette St. in Houma, with burial following in Southdown Cemetery

Craig is survived by his mother, Beatrice W. Scott; and his children, Pamela B. Scott, Craig Scott Jr., LA Quinto Conrad, Terrance Conrad, Destiny Ross, Destine Ross, and Meggie Ross; sisters, Cheryl (Elmer) Davis, and Deondra (Albert) Johnson; and brothers, Donald, Ricky and Wayne Scott.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Scott; sisters, Linda Torregona, and Janice Scott; and brother, Steven Scott.

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home 617 Bond St. in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
Download Now