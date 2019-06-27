Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New St. Matthews B.C.
3966 La. 311
Houma, LA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
New St. Matthews B.C.
3966 La. 311
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cressenda Bolden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cressenda Ann Bolden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cressenda Ann Bolden Obituary
Cressenda Ann Bolden, age 61, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away June 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at New St. Matthews B.C. 3966 La. 311 Houma. Burial following in Cresent Farm Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Carnel Bolden; her son, Christopher (Toni) Short; daughter, Chelsea Bolden; step-daughter, Makiva Van Buren; brother, Elgin (Lupe) Short; nieces, Aisha and Latoya Williams; nephew, LaTerrance (Antionette) Harris; grandchildren, Cymphoni Short, Mekhi and Ashur Van Buren, Kanen Allridge; great-niece, JaMya Dubose; and god-child Kylie Stuart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sullivan and Daisy Brown Short; sister, Cynthia Short; maternal grandparents, James and Beulah Brown; paternal grandparents, Joseph Sr. and Nola C. Short.
Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
Download Now