Cressenda Ann Bolden, age 61, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away June 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday June 29, 2019 at New St. Matthews B.C. 3966 La. 311 Houma. Burial following in Cresent Farm Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Carnel Bolden; her son, Christopher (Toni) Short; daughter, Chelsea Bolden; step-daughter, Makiva Van Buren; brother, Elgin (Lupe) Short; nieces, Aisha and Latoya Williams; nephew, LaTerrance (Antionette) Harris; grandchildren, Cymphoni Short, Mekhi and Ashur Van Buren, Kanen Allridge; great-niece, JaMya Dubose; and god-child Kylie Stuart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sullivan and Daisy Brown Short; sister, Cynthia Short; maternal grandparents, James and Beulah Brown; paternal grandparents, Joseph Sr. and Nola C. Short.
Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019