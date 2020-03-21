Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Crystal Casey Obituary
Crystal Casey, 41, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 15, 2020.

There will be a public memorial service to be announced at a later date.

She is survived by her father, William Casey and wife Brenda; stepfather Joel Ledet; sons Scott Casey and Linc Dupre; daughters Shianne Casey and Willow Smith; brothers Tony Pellegrin and Elton Casey; and grandchildren Killian Rogers and Trislie Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lila Pellegrin Ledet.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
