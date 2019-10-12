|
Cullen Lucien Saucier, 89, a native of St. Charles and a resident of Lockport, entered into eternal peace on Oct. 8, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8:30 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct.15 at Holy Savior Catholic Church, Lockport. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Loupe Saucier; son Timothy M. Saucier (Tanya) and Kenneth P. Saucier (Sandra); grandchildren Joshua Saucier (Kristie), Jordan Saucier, Kyle Saucier, Kayla Douglas (Thomas) and Andrea Dupre (Caleb); great grandchildren Malorie, Jason Jr. and Cullen Breaux, Lindy and Landon Saucier and Jesse and Jenna Douglas; great-great grandchild Art Isaiah Mathieu; brother Lovell Saucier and sisters Iris Saucier and Judy Pitre.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, David J. Saucier; parents Lucien and Aline Saucier and sisters Ellawave Foret and Doris Champagne.
Cullen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. Cullen was an employee of 32 years of Louisiana Power and Light. Everyone knew him for his selfless services and smile all along the bayou. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He loved to visit with friends and Senior Citizens Center of Lockport.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019