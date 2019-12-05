|
Curt John Faucheaux, 43, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife, Hailey Guillory; parents Lena and Louis Faucheaux; brother Bryan Faucheaux and fiancée Charlotte; sisters Lisa Verdin and husband Brent, Tammy Richard, and Tiffany Barber and husband Rodney; goddaughter Crystal Guidry and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Oville and Rose Mae Tauzin and Louis, Sr. and Isabelle B. Faucheaux; uncle Gary Tauzin; aunt Joyce Faucheaux; mother-in-law JoLynn Parker-Guillory; and beloved dog Heidi.
Curt was a dedicated member of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, serving as a pump operator for North Thibodaux Fire Company, as well as a devoted fan of the New Orleans Saints. A loving husband, son and friend, he had a wonderful sense of humor and lightness of heart wherein he was able to define his illness instead of allowing his illness to define him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made toward Curt's medical fees or to the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019