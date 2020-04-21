|
|
Curtis "Kip" John Porche Sr., 83, passed away on Sunday morning April 19, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.
Private services will be held by the family with burial taking place at Bayou Blue Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Bayou Blue.
Kip is survived by his children, Glenda Kay Porche and fiancé, Polo Voiron, and Curtis John Porche Jr. and wife, Sandra Porche; grandchildren, Nicole Gil and husband, Mario, Monique Boudreaux and husband, B. J., Bailey Breaux and companion, Jordan, and Reyes Porche; and great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Gavin, Rylee, Milli, Alex, Luna and infant Charleigh on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Guidry Porche; son, Glenn Porche; parents, Felix and Elmira Darcey Porche; brothers, Larry Porche, Clark Porche; and sister, Joy Porche Poole.
Kip was an avid fisherman and hunter. He had a talent for farming and grew many types of produce. In his later years he loved spending time on his tractor. The highlight of his later years was enjoying the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He dedicated 40 years to the oil industry and was affectionately known to many as "Kip the Company Man" by the men who worked with him at Texaco Oil Company. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. His love and life will live on in the memories of all the lives he has touched on Bayou Blue.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020