Curtis "Chuk" Joseph Hendon, 71, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 7 p.m. Born on June 1, 1949, he was a native of Isle de Jean Charles and resident of Raceland.



A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 a.m. until service time at Thibodaux Family Church. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Due to current circumstances the family requests masks be worn for those attending the services.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nora Dempster Hendon; sons, Isham Skye Hendon (Tabitha), Timothy P. Ledet, Jr. (Leah), Hardy J. Ledet, Garret "G" Danos (Makayla), and Corey Thornton, Jr.; daughter, Jessica N. Hendon; grandchildren, Sage, Mazzie, Myra Ledet, Gabriella Bolton, Grayson Danos, Payton Reinhardt, Kennedy Thornton, Kaitlyn, Jordan, and Hannah Verret; brothers, Bernard "Jon" Dardar, Jerry Handon (Evlyn), Ronnie Hendon (Shirley), and Lawrence "Don" Hendon (Sherry); and sisters, Theresa H. Verdin (Albert), Dolores H. Pennnington, Agnes H. Grider (Dan) and Yvonne H. Gray (Thurman).



He was preceded in death by his father, Constant Peter Hendon and mother, Aglonie Dardar Hendon; brothers, Horace Dardar and Henry Hendon; and sisters, Theophila Dardar Foret, Bessie H. Parfait, Mary H. Solet and Gillian Hendon.



Curtis was a stranger to no one and known by many names such as, P-To, Put, Ta-Toe, Chuk, Batman, Oyster Man, Blue, Chock a' la ta and Jimmy Swaggert.



Curtis was a proud Native American and designed the American Indian license plate for Louisiana. He was a very active member and sergeant-at-arms for the United Houma Nation, cooking at both Jazz Fest and Pow Wows, working the Elder's Fest and chaperoning for their youth camps. As an artist his work was featured on the shirts of the United Houma Nation.



He held many different job positions as a vehicle detailer, oyster shucker, boat captain, shrimp retailer and custodian for Lafourche Parish Government. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed assisting politicians in their campaigning efforts. He was very strong in his faith and a past deacon for N.V. Christian Community Church. He was very good at telling jokes and stories.



He was a true family man and was extremely devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



The family would like to thank the staff of Journey Hospice, Family Doctor Clinic, the Cancer Center of Thibodaux Regional and Dr. Scott Hebert.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



