Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Lee Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Lee Young Obituary
Curtis Lee Young, 66, a resident of Thibodaux and Houma, peacefully departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Service information is private.

Interment in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Wanda Young; son, Deondre Young; daughter, Tamara Joseph (Kendall); brother, Wallace Young (Esther); granddaughter, Kaleigh Joseph; nieces, Demictrick Gray and Dominique Young; devoted cousin Charles Taylor; and godson, Jeran Dawson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland and Aldonia Young; son, Rockwell Young; daughter, Rockell Young; and godson, Lee Walker III.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -