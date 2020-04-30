|
Curtis Lee Young, 66, a resident of Thibodaux and Houma, peacefully departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Service information is private.
Interment in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Wanda Young; son, Deondre Young; daughter, Tamara Joseph (Kendall); brother, Wallace Young (Esther); granddaughter, Kaleigh Joseph; nieces, Demictrick Gray and Dominique Young; devoted cousin Charles Taylor; and godson, Jeran Dawson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland and Aldonia Young; son, Rockwell Young; daughter, Rockell Young; and godson, Lee Walker III.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020