Curtis Luke Savoie

Raceland - Curtis Luke Savoie, 74, a native of Des Allemands and resident of Raceland, passed away on September 11,2020.

Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Des Allemands, on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 8 am (family), 9 am (general visitation), 10 am (Mass) followed by internment in the Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his 1st wife, Marie Thibodaux Savoie, step-sons, Godfrey Boudreaux (Rosa), Troy Boudreaux (Kaci), step-daughter, Rose Langlinais; 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Hervieu; brothers, Sonny Savoie (Merle), Wilfred Savoie, Dennis Savoie, Mark Savoie (Betty Lou); numerous niece and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Brett Michael Savoie, 2nd wife Mary Lyn L. Savoie, parents, Clarence J. and Wanda L. Savoie, brother, Dwight Steve Savoie, Sister, Alberta Savoie, brother-in-law, Frank Hervieu, and sister-in-law, Marcia L Savoie.

Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.



