Curtis Orgeron, Sr.
Cut Off - Curtis J. Orgeron, Sr., 66, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Monday September 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Thursday, September 25th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Curtis is survived by his sons, Curtis Orgeron, Jr. and Chase (Kayla) Orgeron; grandchildren, Liam Orgeron and Natalie Orgeron; brother, Wayne (Mary) Orgeron; sisters, Nadine (Johnny) Felarise, Rachelle (John) Hebert and Rochelle Orgeron.
Curtis was preceded in death by his companion, Evelyn Evans; parents, Rodney and Doris Orgeron; nephew, Rodney J. Orgeron.
Curtis was a retired teacher and tennis coach from Lafourche Parish School Board.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.