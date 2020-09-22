Curtis Orgeron, Sr.

Cut Off - Curtis J. Orgeron, Sr., 66, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Monday September 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Thursday, September 25th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Curtis is survived by his sons, Curtis Orgeron, Jr. and Chase (Kayla) Orgeron; grandchildren, Liam Orgeron and Natalie Orgeron; brother, Wayne (Mary) Orgeron; sisters, Nadine (Johnny) Felarise, Rachelle (John) Hebert and Rochelle Orgeron.

Curtis was preceded in death by his companion, Evelyn Evans; parents, Rodney and Doris Orgeron; nephew, Rodney J. Orgeron.

Curtis was a retired teacher and tennis coach from Lafourche Parish School Board.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.



