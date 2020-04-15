Home

Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Curtis P. Detillier

Curtis P. Detillier Obituary
Curtis P. Detillier, 76 a native of Mathews and resident of Raceland passed away at his home on April 14, 2020.

No services are scheduled.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Richard Detillier; children Todd (Kyra) Detillier, Kurt "Loopy" (Kim) Detillier and Michelle (Jessie) Lirette; brother Moise Detillier Jr.; sisters Sondra Thompson and Terry "Nin" Detillier; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Moise and Corinne LeBouef Detillier; an infant daughter; brother Johnny Detillier; sisters Katherine Burdwell and Betty LeBouef; and grandchildren Kelly Ray Detillier and Deon Boudloche.

Curtis was an avid card player. He enjoyed fishing, trawling and was known as the Birdman.

Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
