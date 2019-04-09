|
Curtis R. Evans, 76 a native of Mendenhall, Miss., and a resident of Golden Meadow, passed away with his loving family at his side on April 8, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 12 p.m. on April 13, 2019 at Lighthouse Worship Center.
Curtis is survived by his wife; Cecelia B. Evans; sons, Carroll D. Evans, and Russell E. Delaney; daughter, Evelyn Evans and companion, Curtis Orgeron; brothers, Thomas "Tommy" Evans, William "Billy" Evans, and Perry Evans; daughter-in-law, Sharon Evans; grandchildren, Alaina Evans, Summer D. Brown, Sam Delaney, Curtis Orgeron Jr. and Chase Orgeron; and great-grandchildren, Owen Brown, Ben Delaney, Liam Orgeron.
Curtis was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Sylvia P. Evans; parents, Vernon Evans and Johnnie Purvis Evans; brother, Carroll Evans; and sister, Sarah Evans Baudoin.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019