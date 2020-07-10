1/1
Curtis Ray Sullivan
Mr. Sullivan, 95, passed away from this life Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence in Gulfport. Graveside services for Mr. Curtis Ray Sullivan will be held at 1p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Prentiss Cemetery. The Rev. David Grayson will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Prentiss Cemetery before the service.

Curtis was born June 16, 1925, in Prentiss to William Andrew Sullivan and Annie Mae Holmes Sullivan. He was retired from McDermott Oil Co. as a superintendent in the oil exploration industry. He was a member of Prentiss Baptist Church.

Mr. Sullivan is survived by one daughter, Denise Sullivan of Gulfport; two sons, Howard Sullivan and Clifton Sullivan of Gulfport; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth Bridges of Prentiss.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife, Dortha Jean Mason Sullivan; two sisters, Marie Stephens and Lauera Ward; one brother J.W. Sullivan; and two sons, William Sullivan and Charles Sullivan.

Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saulters-Moore Funeral Home - Prentiss
2714 Columbia Avenue
Prentiss, MS 39474
(601) 792-4229
