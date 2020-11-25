Curtley Leander Boudreaux
Lockport - Curtley Leander Boudreaux, 89, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Lockport, died Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, in Inver Grove Heights, MN. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, with Burial in the Church Cemetery to follow. Curtley was a loving husband and devoted father. He traveled the world as a Merchant Marine, was a Veteran of the Korean War, was a Marine Surveyor, and retired from Allstate Insurance Company. Curtley is survived by his son's Curt, Burt and wife Paula, 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Boudreaux, Parents, Elda and Sydney Boudreaux; sons, Joey Boudreaux and Jude Boudreaux; brother, Leroy Leblanc and Sister Earlene Leblanc. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
) in memory of Curtley.