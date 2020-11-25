1/1
Curtley Leander Boudreaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtley Leander Boudreaux
Lockport - Curtley Leander Boudreaux, 89, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Lockport, died Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, in Inver Grove Heights, MN. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, with Burial in the Church Cemetery to follow. Curtley was a loving husband and devoted father. He traveled the world as a Merchant Marine, was a Veteran of the Korean War, was a Marine Surveyor, and retired from Allstate Insurance Company. Curtley is survived by his son's Curt, Burt and wife Paula, 8 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Boudreaux, Parents, Elda and Sydney Boudreaux; sons, Joey Boudreaux and Jude Boudreaux; brother, Leroy Leblanc and Sister Earlene Leblanc. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in memory of Curtley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved