Curvin "Maxie" Celestine, 72 a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 09, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Howard Third Zion Traveler Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in church cemetery.
Curvin was a Deacon of Howard Third Zion Traveler Baptist Church in Dularge. He was a member of Finding Our Roots African American Museum in Houma.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter Ivory Sylvester; stepdaughter, Melissa Williams; sisters, Mary and Barbara Celestine; and brothers, Carl Celestine, Louis Trahan and Kerry Celestine
He was preceded in death by his wife Earline Celestine; and parents, Acklin Williams and Ivory Celestine.
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020