Cynthia "Cyndi" Alice Kerne, 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a devoted Christian who shared the love of Jesus and her strong rooted faith.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at University Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Cynthia was born on February 28, 1959, a native of Crest, Calif. She is survived by her husband, Joe Kerne; son, Justin Bowdren (Anicia); daughter, Annaleza Dugas (Ryan); siblings, Steve Handy, Ken Handy, Rebecca Larson, Janice Gardi and Rick Handy; grandchildren, Alyssa Freerksen, Ava Bowdren, Gavin Bowdren, Dylan Bowdren, Noah Dugas and August Dugas; and preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Norma Handy.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
