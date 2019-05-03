Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Kerne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Alice Kerne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Alice Kerne Obituary
Cynthia "Cyndi" Alice Kerne, 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a devoted Christian who shared the love of Jesus and her strong rooted faith.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at University Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Cynthia was born on February 28, 1959, a native of Crest, Calif. She is survived by her husband, Joe Kerne; son, Justin Bowdren (Anicia); daughter, Annaleza Dugas (Ryan); siblings, Steve Handy, Ken Handy, Rebecca Larson, Janice Gardi and Rick Handy; grandchildren, Alyssa Freerksen, Ava Bowdren, Gavin Bowdren, Dylan Bowdren, Noah Dugas and August Dugas; and preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Norma Handy.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.