|
|
Cynthia Ann Thibodeaux, 61, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Galliano, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her sons, Chad Ordoyne and wife Shannah, Tyler Chiasson and wife Stella, and Jay Bourgeois and wife Jeanne; daughter, Mandy Chiasson and husband Kenneth; sister, Jennifer Cheramie and husband Chad; and 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Aldon Ordoyne Sr. and Christopher Chiasson; parents, Raymond Thibodeaux Sr. and Verna Boudreaux Thibodeaux; son, Aldon P. Ordoyne Jr.; and brothers, Milton Thibodeaux and Raymond Thibodeaux Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to assist covering burial costs.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019