Cynthia Diane Deroche passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Miss. Visitation will be held at Stephens Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with memorial services to follow.



She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Deroche; sons,Chad Britton and wife Victoria, and Travis Deroche; daughter Trisha Deroche; eight grandchildren, Heather, Layken (CJ), Caleb (Crystal), Tre, Jaden, Lilliana, and Lyla; along with 15great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Yelverton; mother,Billy Jo Evans; daughter, Tammy Britton; and brothers, Ricky Yelverton and Don Yelverton.



Stephens Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store