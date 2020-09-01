1/1
Cynthia Diane Deroche
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Diane Deroche passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Miss. Visitation will be held at Stephens Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with memorial services to follow.

She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Deroche; sons,Chad Britton and wife Victoria, and Travis Deroche; daughter Trisha Deroche; eight grandchildren, Heather, Layken (CJ), Caleb (Crystal), Tre, Jaden, Lilliana, and Lyla; along with 15great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ernest Yelverton; mother,Billy Jo Evans; daughter, Tammy Britton; and brothers, Ricky Yelverton and Don Yelverton.

Stephens Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved