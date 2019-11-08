|
|
Cyprien Louis Barras, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the age of 82.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at St. Anne Church in Napoleonville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Adams Barras; sons, Daniel P. Barras (Robin) and Brian J. Barras (Lisa); daughters, Tammy Barras, Lisa B. Thibodaux (Michael Jr.) and Kim B. Rhodes (Robert Jr.); and sisters, Marian B. Vega and Peggy B. Boudreaux (Robert Sr.).
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two expecting soon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Louise Westerman Barras; sister, Gladys B.Molitor; and a grandson, Tim M. Barras.
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019